May 2017

Lip Sync Battle aired the now-iconic episode featuring Holland and Zendaya. The California girl serenaded her British beau with Erykah Badu‘s “Tyrone” and Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic.” Holland performed Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” but fans might not remember those as well as the final song.

The Onward star’s “Singin’ in the Rain”/”Umbrella” mashup went on to become a classic viral hit as the episode highlighted their playful friendship.