The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will honor the hottest artists of the year in a new and unique format on Sunday, November 19.
Taylor Swift is up for the most awards and is a finalist in 20 categories. The Eras Tour headliner, 33, could break Drake’s record for the most BBMAs won in one night. The Canadian rapper, 37, received 13 awards at the show in 2017.
Drake is the all-time BBMA awards leader with 34 trophies, and this year, he is a finalist in 14 categories. Swift is the all-time female leader with 29 Billboard Music Awards.
This year, the show is changing its format, airing exclusively on the BBMAs website from multiple locations. Performances, exclusive interviews and acceptance speeches will roll out across Billboard’s social channels and artists’ social platforms.
In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Billboard has partnered with Spotify to reward the most avid fans with tickets to see their favorite artists perform for the show. Performances and award celebrations will take place in various venues, including at concert tours.
Winners of the Fans First Program will receive a “golden ticket,” granting them access to see their favorite artist in an intimate setting.
Celebrity winners are chosen on the Billboard chart rankings, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, as well as streaming and social engagement.
Scroll down for everything to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards:
Who Is Hosting the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
This year, there will not be a host. Last year, Diddy served as the host and executive producer of the 2022 BBMAs.
Which Singers Are Nominated for a 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Following Swift, who is a finalist in 20 categories, Morgan Wallen and SZA have the second most entries with 17 categories each. They are followed by The Weeknd (16); Drake and Zach Bryan (14); Luke Combs (10); 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus (nine each); Beyoncé and Rema (seven each); Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma (six each); and Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Eslabon Armado, Karol G, NewJeans and Selena Gomez (five each).
In the Top Artists category, Swift is competing against Drake, Combs, 33, Wallen, 30, and SZA, 34. For Top Female Artist, the “Bad Blood” singer is up against Beyoncé, 42, Cyrus, 30, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.
Drake’s competition for Top Male Artist includes Combs, Wallen, The Weeknd, 33, and Bryan, 27.
Who Are the Top 2023 Billboard Music Awards Performers?
Karol G, Stray Kids, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Peso Pluma, NewJeans and Wallen will perform.
Karol G, 32, is up for five awards including top Latin artist, top Latin female artist, top Latin touring artist, top Latin album (Mañana Será Bonito) and top Latin song (“TQG” with Shakira).
Where and When Can You Watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Tune in to the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET online at bbmas.watch.