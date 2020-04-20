A helping hand! Emma Johnston visited her speech therapist ahead of her new role as a summer camp leader.

“Emma is seeing the speech therapist today, Dr. Tiffany, to help her confidence and her abilities to get up in front of her group at camp and instruct them and just be able to overall lead them during this summer camp,” her mom, Amber Johnston, said in a confessional in Us Weekly’s exclusive 7 Little Johnstons clip.

“We have a new adventure,” the reality star, 41, went on to tell the doctor. “She is going to be a camp leader for an arts and science camp this year. Her older sister, Anna, has been the past three or four years now and Emma’s kind of going to take over while Anna’s going to school. We just want to make sure we’re comfortable.”

The Georgia native added, “I told her to work hard.”

Dr. Tiffany welcomed Emma into her office and said in a confessional: “Today with Emma, we’re going to be working on language processing, her vocabulary and helping her to be more confident in speaking. I want Emma to become more confident and not them [her family] speak for her. She has a voice and I want her to be heard.”

During their session, she asked Emma how she was doing, what specifically has been “great” about her home life and whether she’s been talking more for herself or letting her family members step in. Dr. Tiffany went on to show the future camp counselor note cards with pictures on them, including keys and kites, asking her to say the first related word that came to mind.

“It bothers me when I take forever to answer,” Emma revealed in a confessional after the lesson. “I know what I want to say, but I just don’t know what the right word is.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights on TLC. With their two biological children and three adopted children, Amber and her husband Trent’s family is the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs.