Coming clean. 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya, Rebecca Parrott and more got real about plastic surgery during part 1 of the season 8 tell-all on Sunday, April 11.

“I’m known as the filter queen. So recently I actually got Dysport, which is the same as Botox, and lip injections. It was a 50th birthday gift to myself,” Rebecca revealed. “I used to have the really strong lines right here [in between my eyes] and the forehead lines and they are almost completely gone, so I’m gonna keep doing that.”

Natalie Mordovtseva confessed that she also had lip injections but was not pleased with the results. “Honestly never again because they did, like, huge for me,” she explained, adding that she wanted to get her nose done as well. “But you look nice. I mean, not like me. You look really nice, very natural like. Mine were so just like, ‘Ah.’”

Rebecca, 50, then detailed more procedures she underwent. “I got a mini tummy tuck. I had all of that extra skin from where I’d lost weight removed, and then I had the micro-laser liposuction. It’s a lot less invasive than regular liposuction. It was amazing,” she said, pointing out that she was still swollen from the operations. “I’m down two pant sizes, but once it’s all done with, it’ll be a lot more.”

Rebecca’s husband, Zied Hakimi, thought her new look was “so sexy” and said he hopes to get his stomach done too. While he was happy with her before the surgeries, he approved of her transformation because she looked “younger.”

Yara, 25, then admitted that she got a nose job. “I don’t see nothing wrong with that. If somebody don’t like something on themselves, change it. Yes, you need to love yourself the way you are. But if you can’t accept something, it’s OK to change it. We are living in 2021, and if you wanna do something, do it. And I had an issue, like, my nose is potato. So let me do something to that,” she divulged. “Four years ago, I was doing my lips too. And again, how I say, there is nothing wrong to do with surgery if you don’t like something and accept it on yourself. I was not accepting myself when I looked in the mirror, and I had to fix the situation.”

Julia Trubkina, for her part, could not grasp why her costars would have plastic surgery. “I’m totally disagree[ing] about this. I mean, like, if you [are] young, why [do] you need change and go, like, [get an] operation?” she asked. “If, like, you have [a] man and [he loves] you like this, this is perfect. You don’t need to change nothing.”

Yara tried to explain that the alterations were about learning to accept one’s self, to which Julia replied, “Oh, my God, this is crazy, people.” Yara then retorted: “Everybody has [their] own face and they have the rules to do whatever they want. And it is absolutely not your business to saying or judging somebody [for] doing something like that.”

Julia suggested that her castmates go to the gym or eat healthier if they wanted to change their appearance. However, they fired back that excess skin and hormones sometimes made such efforts useless. “I am not saying you need do this or not do this,” Julia concluded. “I say, I don’t understand this.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.