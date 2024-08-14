Adele didn’t set fire to the rain in Munich, but she did embrace the weather, thanks to her comfortable footwear.

“Even though it’s pouring with rain, this is actually the most fun I’m having at all the shows so far,” Adele, 36, told the audience on Wednesday, August 14, according to Us Weekly’s exclusive fan video. “I’m not even lying. Normally I’m frightened of big crowds.”

Soon after the Grammy winner hit the stage in Germany, she was drenched from head to toe due to the intense rainfall.

“It’s pouring with rain, and she’s soaked to the skin,” an audience member told Us of the concert environment, noting that Adele was “still singing perfectly.”

Although Adele told the crowd that she’s only ever done one concert before in the rain, she was prepared to walk the stage in the elements. “My man is going to be so happy that I’m wearing New Balance,” Adele told her fans of her practical shoe choice, per an eyewitness.

The musician then asked, “Can you see them baby?” as her white athletic shoes poked out from under her evening gown.

According to photos from the show, Adele’s hair was stuck to her head after being pelted with nonstop water. Concertgoers opted for hoodies and rain parkas as they watched her perform song after song.

The rain-soaked concert is the latest in a long line of wild experiences Adele has shared with her fans during her Las Vegas residency and now international tour.

In May, Adele dropped a bomb on the audience when she shared her pregnancy hopes and dreams. “Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she revealed during one of her Weekends With Adele shows, according to the Daily Mail. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy.” (Adele shares son Angelo, 11, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.)

The “Hello” singer confessed that she thinks her future daughter “might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world.” She explained, “That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

Two months later, Adele paused one of her Munich shows to watch Team USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson compete in the women’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Richardson, 24, won silver in the race.

Adele once again surprised fans during the August 9 show in Germany when she confirmed that she and Rich Paul are engaged after more than three years.

After she read a sign from a fan that asked, “Will you marry me?” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married. So I can’t.”

With reporting by Julian Linley