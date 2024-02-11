Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Adele Thinks NFL Coverage of Taylor Swift Makes Football Games ‘More Enjoyable to Watch’

By
Adele Thinks Taylor Swift NFL Coverage Makes Football Games More Enjoyable to Watch
Adele and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD/ Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Adele has a pointed message for the “dads, Brads and Chads” who dislike the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift.

“[For] all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f—king life, that’s her f—king boyfriend!” Adele, 35, quipped during her Saturday, February 10, “Weekends With Adele” concert in Las Vegas, per social media footage.

Adele further noted that she is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs “to win” the 2024 Super Bowl the next day on Sunday, February 11, over the San Francisco 49ers “just because Taylor Swift goes for them.”

A source told Us Weekly on Saturday that Swift, 34, is “doing everything in her power” to attend the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs. (Swift had a concert in Tokyo the night before the big game.)

Pro Athletes Defend Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce's NFL Games

Related: Athletes Who Have Defended Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games 

Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since summer 2023, nearly three months before going to her first football game. Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s games, which sparked backlash from diehard fans — whom Swift called “dads, Brads and Chads” in her TIME Person of the Year profile — who thought she is shown too much on TV broadcasts.

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because … I have no idea what’s going on,” Adele said on Saturday.

Swift has found a newfound love for football since going to Kelce’s games — and isn’t fazed by the media attention or the backlash.

Adele Thinks Taylor Swift NFL Coverage Makes Football Games More Enjoyable to Watch
Taylor Swift Fans Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in December 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kelce, meanwhile, has been proud of his girlfriend’s response to the backlash.

Taylor Swift

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” he said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in December 2023, referring to the Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

weekend deals

Deal of the Day

15 Can't-Miss Deals That Could Be Gone by Sunday: Home, Fashion and More View Deal

Which Taylor Swift Era Are You in Right Now?

Kelce added: “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor.”

Adele also addressed the Super Bowl during her Friday, February 9, concert by taking an audience poll about Chiefs vs. 49ers. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was in the audience and shouted, “Eagles,” in reference to his tenure with the Philadelphia NFL team.

In this article

Hot Pics

Adele
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!