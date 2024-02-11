Adele has a pointed message for the “dads, Brads and Chads” who dislike the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift.

“[For] all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f—king life, that’s her f—king boyfriend!” Adele, 35, quipped during her Saturday, February 10, “Weekends With Adele” concert in Las Vegas, per social media footage.

Adele further noted that she is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs “to win” the 2024 Super Bowl the next day on Sunday, February 11, over the San Francisco 49ers “just because Taylor Swift goes for them.”

A source told Us Weekly on Saturday that Swift, 34, is “doing everything in her power” to attend the Super Bowl in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs. (Swift had a concert in Tokyo the night before the big game.)

Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since summer 2023, nearly three months before going to her first football game. Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s games, which sparked backlash from diehard fans — whom Swift called “dads, Brads and Chads” in her TIME Person of the Year profile — who thought she is shown too much on TV broadcasts.

“It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because … I have no idea what’s going on,” Adele said on Saturday.

Swift has found a newfound love for football since going to Kelce’s games — and isn’t fazed by the media attention or the backlash.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told TIME in December 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kelce, meanwhile, has been proud of his girlfriend’s response to the backlash.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” he said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in December 2023, referring to the Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

Kelce added: “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor.”

Adele also addressed the Super Bowl during her Friday, February 9, concert by taking an audience poll about Chiefs vs. 49ers. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was in the audience and shouted, “Eagles,” in reference to his tenure with the Philadelphia NFL team.