



Adrienne Maloof has no plans to hold a diamond again anytime soon.

“Cameos, yes. But to go full-time, it’s a full-time job and I’m still raising three boys,” the 58-year-old reality TV personality recently told Us Weekly at the Haunted Mansion Party she cohosted with Vivica A. Fox, which was sponsored by Drinkade.

Adrienne, who starred on RHOBH for seasons 1-3, shares son Gavin, 16, and 13-year-old twins Colin and Nassif with ex-husband Paul Nassif. She told Us that she is looking forward to seeing some of her former costars at BravoCon in New York City, which kicks off on Friday, November 15.

“I see them on and off at events. I’m busy with my own children, but you know, I think I have a respect for any of them to do reality television It’s not easy,” she explained. “We keep in touch. I’m going to New York for BravoCon.”

Adrienne isn’t the only Housewife who exited the series over the years. Season 10 of RHOBH, which is currently filming, will mark the first season without Lisa Vanderpump.

“Was I shocked? I don’t know. I think honestly, I don’t know,” Adrienne told Us about Lisa’s exit. “I don’t know what she was going through. I believe that it gave her a wonderful platform. You have to respect where it takes you. It’s an avenue for your career and your business.”

She continued: “I think you have to go in thinking, how do I want to — I hate to use the word capitalize, but, you kind of want to capitalize on an international platform. Whether it’s your philanthropic work, your business, that’s how you want to go in thinking. How am I going to create what I’ve always wanted to create? Because it does give you an amazing platform.”

Adrienne is set to appear on a panel hosted by Andy Cohen with fellow OG Housewives Jill Zarin (RHONY), Caroline Manzo (RHONJ), Kim Zolciak-Biermann (RHOA) and Jeana Keough (RHOC) at BravoCon on Friday. Several members of the current cast of RHOBH — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne— will attend the fan-fest during the weekend. Vanderpump will also be there with the cast of her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

