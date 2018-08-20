The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

The Coven is back. Ryan Murphy shared a group photo from the eighth installment of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which could be mistaken as a cast shot from Coven.

“The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS,” the creator, 52, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, August 19, sharing a photo of the seven women in front of a staircase, all dressed in black.

The cast photo featured Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Stevie Nicks as Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe as Misty Day and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery. He also shared an Instagram of just Nicks, Rabe and Paulson, writing, “Cordelia, Stevie and Misty cast a bewitching spell.”

However, for fans of Coven – spoiler warning if you haven’t yet watched the third season of American Horror Story – the photos do raise some eyebrows.

Coven ended with the realization that the new Supreme would be Cordelia. However, in that process, Misty died, Madison left and was murdered by Evan Peters’ Kyle and Myrtle was burned at the stake. Sidibe returned to AHS: Hotel as Queenie – and was murdered. So technically Farmiga’s Zoe, Paulson’s Cordelia and Nicks’ version of herself, would be the only three alive.

In Murphy’s world – and in the world of witches – they could have been brought back from the dead. Or this could be in a different universe. During the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour in August, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall told reporters that the story “begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins.”

So, maybe they’re all dead?

Someone who is missing from the photo is Jessica Lange’s Fiona, who also died in Coven. However, Lange will return as her Murder House character, Constance Langdon.

Another huge part of Coven that will be missing this season is Angela Bassett’s Marie Laveau. Bassett is leading season 2 of Murphy’s procedural, 9-1-1, instead. “I’m not in Horror Story. I’m not, not unless they get some brilliant idea,” the actress, 59, told Us Weekly at TCA. However, she did note that Marie was her favorite Horror Story character to play.

“She’s very special to my heart. We got to shoot in New Orleans which is beautiful, that beautiful decay of a city. It was scary; it was funny; it was risqué; it was intriguing; it was historical,” she said. “You get to work with the great Kathy Bates and Jessica Lange and Sarah, Gabby, just on and on and on. So it was really special, and it was the beginning of it all, beginning of me joining a family.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!