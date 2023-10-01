Anne Heche made a posthumous appearance in the Saturday, September 30, episode of All Rise.

Heche’s Corinne Cuthbert returned to the OWN legal drama to defend an accused serial killer (played by Geoffrey Owens) on trial. Corinne, true to form, was her usual self as she ruthlessly defended her client in Judge Lola Carmichael’s (Simone Missick) courtroom. While Corinne’s client was ultimately convicted, it was not shown how she reacted.

In the pivotal final scene, Lola realized that the seemingly random postcards she had received earlier actually matched up where the defendant buried his victims. The final note hinted that he was allegedly planning something new in Lola’s backyard before the screen cut to black.

Saturday’s All Rise episode did not further reveal how or if they plan to write out Heche’s character following the actress’ death. Production did add a meaningful dedication before the credits rolled. (Heche was also the final guest star listed in the title sequence, given “and” status.)

Related: Anne Heche Through the Years: From 'Another World' to 'All Rise' Anne Heche had a long and successful career in Hollywood, but her personal life was full of tragedy. The Ohio-born actress had a tumultuous childhood, moving 11 times with her family before they settled in New Jersey when she was 12. One year later, her father, Donald Heche, died of HIV/AIDS at age 45. The […]

“In memory of Anne Heche,” the title card read. “Our friend and wonderful artist. You are missed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Heche had died at the age of 53. The late actress had been comatose after her involvement in a fiery car crash. Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer and Atlas. (She shared Homer with ex-husband Coley Laffoon and Atlas with former partner James Tupper).

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer, 20, wrote in a statement at the time. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Related: 'All Rise' and More TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa […]

Atlas, 14, broke his silence earlier this year. “My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” he told the Los Angeles Inquisitor in January. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

A memorial for Heche was held in May, on Mother’s Day, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Anne was given her final resting place Sunday [May 14] afternoon at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery – Cathedral Mausoleum,” a rep for the late actress told Us in a statement of the “lovely ceremony” in her memory. “She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother on Mother’s Day.”

All Rise airs on OWN Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET.