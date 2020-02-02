Ready to perform. After crushing it on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, Ally Brooke felt more ready than ever to take on a 19-stop tour.

“Being on Dancing with the Stars, it obviously was a crazy schedule and I’m up on my feet for hours and hours, literally dancing my heart out. So that helped to transform my body, and I am in the best shape of my life for sure,” Brooke, 26, shared exclusively with Us Weekly while promoting her upcoming Time to Shine Tour. “And I want to be even better. But I’m so thankful to Dancing with the Stars for so many things that it gave me.”

In fact, thanks to the competition — during which the former Fifth Harmony singer lost nearly 10 lbs — she feels better about herself than she ever had before.

“It gave me the confidence that I needed as a dancer and a performer, and I feel like a whole new woman because of that experience,” the “Lips Don’t Lie” singer told Us. That said, the rehearsing and prep work has just begun — and Brooke is ready to work hard to make the tour a spectacle and keep her body in tip-top shape.

“I’m definitely going to be singing while I’m dancing and probably going on a treadmill because I want to sound amazing and also give an incredible performance,” the “No Good” songstress told Us. “I’m also going to start being on more of a workout schedule, so I’m going to get a trainer and really go all in for this. I’m so excited. It’s a big step.”

While people were first introduced to Brooke during her time with Fifth Harmony — the girl group parted ways in March 2018 — she’s ready to show a side of herself that no one has ever seen, even when she made it to the finals on Dancing With the Stars.

“It really is my time to shine, to show people who Ally is on the stage as a performer and entertainer,” the X-Factor alum said. “I can’t wait to make those little footsteps onto the stage and show people what I’ve got for the entire run.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin