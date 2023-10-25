Alyson Hannigan paid homage to her days on How I Met Your Mother during her latest Dancing With the Stars performance.

The season’s Most Memorable Year Night, which aired on Tuesday, October 24, gave the contestants the chance to reflect on the most significant moments in their lives. Hannigan, 49, chose to celebrate her 20-year anniversary with her husband, Alexis Denisof, as well as one of her most treasured acting roles.

While dancing the Viennese waltz to Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect” with partner Sasha Farber, Hannigan held a yellow umbrella, a symbol used throughout How I Met Your Mother to signify Ted’s search for his true love.

“Tonight we celebrate my most memorable year … 2003: the year I married my husband and our happily ever after began,” Hannigan captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing between Denisof, 57, and Farber, 39.

Before the episode aired, Hannigan shared a sneak peek for How I Met Your Mother fans. “If you know you know💛☂️💛,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a rehearsal photo showing the yellow umbrella.

Her followers immediately understood the reference. “The yellow umbrella ! ❤️🙌👏 oh I know ! 😢😢 miss HIMYM days ! That show got me through the roughest of times ❤️❤️,” one fan said in a comment on the post.

Along with Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Hannigan and Farber had the lowest scores of the night, but Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko were ultimately eliminated.

Hannigan has landed in the bottom two multiple times this season, but she’s not letting that bring her down.

“I know I’m not the best dancer. I’m never going to be the best dancer,” she told TheWrap ahead of Tuesday night’s episode. “The fact that I’m still here, I’m so grateful.”

She continued, “I’m not really putting my energy and focus on that. I listen to the judges’ advice, and I try to bring that to the next dance and I really work my hardest, but it certainly doesn’t come naturally to me. I can’t be in it for the scores. I’m never going to see a 10. I’m OK, I’ve accepted that.”

The actress also explained her song choice for her Most Memorable Year dance.

“If I could write a song for my husband, it would be this,” she told TheWrap of Denisof, who starred alongside her in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother. “I mean, we’d have to change the genders, but anyway it just means a lot to me to be able to dance, and this dance represents our love and our relationship — it just means so much.”