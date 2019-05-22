Will Alyssa Milano and the rest of her former Charmed costars reunite on The CW’s reboot of the magical series? It’s not likely.

“I think that ship has sailed. I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down,” Milano, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 20. “Like, the fact that we weren’t included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?”

The Insatiable actress noted, however, that she, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan and Shannen Doherty — who played Phoebe Halliwell, Piper Halliwell, Paige Matthews and Prue Halliwell on the original teen drama that ended in 2006 — would have been open to reuniting prior to the reboot.

“It’s sad, too, because I think we all would have come [together] to do something,” Milano explained, adding that the foursome “created that world.” She continued, “It would have been amazing.”

In January, the Who’s the Boss? alum told Us that she has not watched the Charmed reboot, which premiered on The CW in October 2018, because it “would be hard for [her] to sit through.” She confessed, “It was such a huge part of my life, and I think the way in which it all went down from the beginning and not being included in any of those discussions, kind of makes it hard for me to accept that it’s a thing.”

Milano previously revealed that the series’ creators did not approach the original stars to be a part of the reboot. Combs, 45, joined her former costar in criticizing the show for leaving the women out of the new creation.

“Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans,” the former Pretty Little Liars actress tweeted in January 2018. “FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Four months later, she added, “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

Madeleine Mantock, who stars as Macy Vaughn on the reboot, defended the new teen drama at 2018’s San Diego Comic-Con. “I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off,” she told Us. “Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is. … I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it, as well, because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Although Milano has no plans to join the cast of the Charmed reboot, her new TV movie, Tempting Fate, premieres on Lifetime Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

