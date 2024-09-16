Amber Chardae Robinson is giving Us a little taste of what to expect from her character, Virginia, in Palm Royale season 2.

“I can’t tease much, but we’re going to see what Virginia has up her sleeve a little bit,” the actress, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday, September 15. “Figure out why she’s in Palm Beach. What you doing here, girl? One of those.”

Fans of the series were introduced to Robinson as Virgina, a Black feminist bookstore owner in Palm Beach who struggles to fit in with the town’s high society in 1969. Robinson hinted that the next installment of the Apple TV+ series is going to be a “really fun season for Virginia.”

In addition to Robinson, Palm Royale stars Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, Kaia Gerber, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern and more. The dramedy, which premiered in March, follows Wiig’s character, Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, on her journey to enter Palm Beach’s high society by joining its exclusive country club, the Palm Royale. Season 2 was greenlit in June.

“Every day I go into work, I’m learning something, Robinson gushed, saying that being on set felt like a “masterclass” to her since she was surrounded by such talented costars.

“If it’s just simply on how to speak to someone with kindness and empathy is such a huge class,” she explained. “I feel like I’m in college all over again in grad school all over again, and it is so cool to be around these legends because I’ve watched them my entire life.”

Palm Royale was up for three awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Wiig, 51, and Burnett, 91, were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively. (Hacks ultimately won Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart’s portrayal of Deborah Vance. The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.)

While Palm Royale ultimately lost all three categories, Robinson was happy to see her costars get the recognition they deserved.

“I feel so blessed to be a part of [the] cast,” she said. “And to be able to sit next to [Burnett] while she receives her flowers while she’s still here. It’s such a blessing to witness.”

Robinson added that she was amazed by Burnett as she continues to work even at 91 years old — and she hopes she’s able to do the same one day.

“Carol is still having fun. She’s still living her life, still out here, just grinding,” Robinson told Us. “And I’m like, ‘I can do this for the rest of my life.’ She is an example of that.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams