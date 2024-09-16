Eight shows battled it out for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards but Hacks ultimately came out on top.

The Max series won the award during the Sunday, September 15, ceremony, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The big win comes after Hack also received awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series earlier in the night — scoring three wins out of 16 nominations.

Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated in the category.

The Bear was the only nominated show to have already won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series in the past. The Hulu series — starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the kitchen staff at a Chicago restaurant — earned the accolade in January during the 2023 ceremony, which was postponed due to the writers and actors unions’ strikes. To celebrate the milestone, cast member Matty Matheson shared a good-humored kiss with Moss-Bachrach on stage.

“I just love restaurants so much, the good, the bad, it’s rough,” Matheson said during their acceptance speech. “We’re all broken inside, and every single day, we got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. And it’s really beautiful. And all of us here, we get to make a show together and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered.”

Matheson then acknowledged the “many people that make this show happen every single day,” noting that it is “hard work” and “early hours” and joking that they “don’t see the sun for three months.”

He concluded his speech with the exclamation, “Restaurants forever!”

Of this year’s nominees, two earned their first-ever nods in the Outstanding Comedy Series category: Apple TV+’s Palm Royale and Hulu’s Reservation Dogs. Meanwhile, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm has the most previous nominations, with 11. ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows each have three nods over the years, while The Bear has racked up a total of two.

This year’s nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series also dominated the other Emmys categories, with 23 total nods for The Bear, 21 for Only Murders in the Building, 16 for Hacks, 11 for Palm Royale, nine for Abbott Elementary, eight for What We Do in the Shadows and four for Curb Your Enthusiasm and Reservation Dogs.