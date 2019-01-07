Awkward! Amber Heard had a John Travolta moment when she accidentally called winner Darren Criss “Daniel Criss” at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6.

The Aquaman actress, 32, presented the Glee alum, 31, the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, but got a little confused as she read the cue card.

“So, the Golden Globe goes to … Daniel Criss,” she said. Fortunately, actor Taron Egerton, who presented the award with Heard, said Criss’ correct moniker at the same time as Heard’s flub, so the moment wasn’t too uncomfortable.

While Criss’ name was mispronounced during the presentation, he didn’t seem too upset by the mistake. The American Horror Story star got emotional as he thanked his fellow actors, fiancée Mia Swier and family, including his mother, Cerina Bru, for helping him get to this point in his career.

“This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman,” Criss said during his acceptance speech. “So, Mom, I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you. Congratulations to all of you. This is totally awesome! Thank you.”

Criss continued gushing about his heritage when he was interviewed about his win backstage. He added, “I’ve said this before, but being half Filipino is one of my favorite things about me. I feel like I have been given a superhero cape and I am glad to step up to that plate.”

In 2014, Travolta, 64, accidentally called Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” at the 86th Academy Awards. “I’ve been beating myself up all day,” Criss’ American Crime Story costar told Us Weekly in a statement a few days after the flub. He added, “Then I thought…What would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go,'” referencing the 47-year-old Broadway star’s performance of the song “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen.

