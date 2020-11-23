Trip down memory lane! Justin Bieber took the American Music Awards 2020 stage and belted out two of his biggest hits on Sunday, November 22, before being joined by Shawn Mendes.

The Canadian crooner, 26, treated fans to a medley featuring “Lonely” and “Holy” to open the awards show before he and Mendes dueted on “Monster.”

The “Yummy” singer was nominated for four awards at the 48th annual event. He earned nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song — Country for “10,000 Hours,” which also features Dan + Shay.

He has been nominated 22 times and won 15 awards over the past 10 years at the show. The “Baby” crooner made his AMAs debut performance in 2010 — and took home four trophies.

Ahead of his AMAs performance, Bieber released a new song — “Monster” — with friend, and fellow Canadian, Mendes. The track is the latest song off Mendes’ new album, Wonder, which comes out on December 4.

Days prior, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Bieber’s AMAs appearance and teased the showstopping moment on social media.

“The #AMAs were feeling a little lonely… so we invited @justinbieber to perform,” the show’s official Twitter page read on Tuesday, November 17.

The “Intentions” singer has been busy on the awards show circuit throughout the month of November. He performed at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15 and won the award for Favorite Male Artist.

Earlier that week, he made his Country Music Association Awards debut to sing “10,000 Hours” alongside Dan + Shay on November 11. He was also nominated for three awards at the show.