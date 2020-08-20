Something big is happening! Shawn Mendes reunited with his ex Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and her husband, Justin Bieber, sparking rumors that the singers have a new collaboration in the works.

Mendes, 22, Hailey, 23, and Justin, 26, were spotted at the same recording studio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, August 19. The “In My Blood” crooner arrived in a black SUV while wearing a blue graphic T-shirt, jeans and a protective face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple also kept it casual, with Hailey sporting a black sports bra and lavender shorts and Justin staying warm in a tan hoodie and green sweatpants.

“Wait a minute..are we getting a shawn mendes and justin bieber collab??” one Twitter user wondered. Another tweeted, “This could be the best collab of all time.”

While Mendes and Justin have never collaborated before, they have been fans of each other’s music for years. The former Vine star, who is dating Camila Cabello, also has history with Hailey, whom he was briefly linked to in late 2017 and attended the 2018 Met Gala with.

Mendes and the model remained tight-lipped about their romance, at times insisting they were just friends. However, he confirmed in November 2018 that they had been more than platonic.

“I don’t even want to put a title on it,” the Grammy nominee told Rolling Stone at the time. “I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

Hailey and Justin, for their part, got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their relationship. They married at a New York City courthouse later that year and held a more formal ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

“I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them,” Mendes told Rolling Stone that year. “She’s still one of the f–king coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met. … You can’t control your heart.”

