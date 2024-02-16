Matt Roloff is taking Roloff Farms in a new direction, and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, is not a fan.

“I never pictured that the house that I raised my kids in for the last 30 years [would] be a short-term rental,” Amy, 61, admits during a confessional interview in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Little People, Big World’s season 25 premiere. “There should be a family or someone in it.”

Regardless of whether the rental process is going “great” for her ex-husband, Amy says it’s not her place to make decisions about the property. “Matt owns it all. It’s not like I wish him ill will,” she explains. “It makes sense, you know, for Matt to do it. I mean, from a business perspective, or anything, it definitely makes sense.”

From a “personal perspective,” however, Amy says the idea of renting out their former family home is “very sad.” (Amy and Matt share twins Zach and Jeremy, 33, daughter Molly, 30, and son Jacob, 27.)

The clip then shows a conversation between Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, about Matt’s latest business move. “I don’t ask him about those things,” she tells Chris before joking, “You can do that, not me.”

Amy sold the Roloff Farms land she owned to Matt, 62, one year after their 2015 separation. The property continues to hold a special place in her heart, as it is where she and Chris tied the knot in August 2021.

The Oregon property has served as a source of plenty of family drama over the years. Matt announced his plans to sell the farm in May 2022, claiming via Instagram that Zach and Jeremy “decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale.” He added: “Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.”

Zach later called his father’s statements “extremely misguided and false” via social media. During the show’s season 23 premiere in May 2022, a title card revealed that tensions between the father-son duo came to a head after negotiations about Zach purchasing the north side of the property “quickly fell apart.”

As a result, Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, relocated their family of five to Washington ahead of the show’s season 23 return in October 2021. (The couple, who wed in 2015, share kids Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 20 months.)

Amy, for her part, criticized Matt’s handling of his negotiations with Zach and Jeremy, noting the twins were unable to afford their father’s asking price. “The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family,” Matt told Amy during the show’s season 23 finale in July 2022, to which she responded, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

A title card shown during the episode revealed that “for sale” signs were dropped from the property three days after the former couple’s discussion.

After his plans to sell the farm fell through, Matt announced in December 2022 his plans to rent out the property, which includes his and Amy’s previous home. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’re gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So we’re very excited about that.”

Check out the full sneak peek above. Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.