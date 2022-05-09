LPBW's Zach Roloff Shocks Dad Matt With 'Awkward' News of Move: Watch

A tough situation. When Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff decided to move to Washington, one of the hardest steps was telling their family.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Little People, Big World season 23 premiere, the Oregon native, 31, and his wife, also 31, tell Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, that they’re planning to relocate. They made the decision, however, after an unsuccessful discussion with Matt, 60, about buying part of the family’s Oregon farm.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt says in a confessional interview. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

According to a title card, “Negotiations quickly fell apart.”

Zach, for his part, felt that his father was the reason the deal didn’t go through. “He’s looking for a situation that he can control,” he says in the video. “You’re not dictating the terms here. You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

While the Roloff men remain at odds over the situation, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is upset that the tension has driven a wedge between the family.

“I feel sad, I feel confused,” says the TLC personality, 54. “I don’t know why they’re so mad. It feels very personal.”

In a separate scene, Tori adds, “It’s awkward.”

Things only get worse when Zach enlists his 4-year-old son, Jackson, to tell his grandparents about the family’s planned move to Battle Ground, Washington. (Zach and Tori also share daughter Lilah, 2, and son Josiah, who was born on April 30.)

“It was weird,” Caryn says in a confessional interview. “I mean, who the f–k does that?”

Tori announced the family’s move via Instagram in October 2021, telling her followers that she was “beyond exhausted” after prepping for the big day.

“I hope we never move again,” she wrote at the time. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

