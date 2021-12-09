Cousins turned best friends! Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s grandchildren have enjoyed many adorable playdates over the years.

Zach Roloff was the first of the Little People, Big World siblings to have a child. The Oregon native welcomed son Jackson in May 2017 with wife Tori Roloff, and his twin brother Jeremy Roloff‘s wife, Audrey Roloff, went on to give birth to daughter Ember four months later.

“No worries cousin Ember,” Tori captioned a sweet social media upload with the infants in October 2017. “Baby J will always be there to hold your hand.”

The reality stars went on to conceive back-to-back babies again in 2019. Tori’s daughter, Lilah, arrived in November 2018, followed by Audrey’s son Bode in January 2020.

While Audrey and Tori both became pregnant in 2021, the photographer ultimately suffered a miscarriage. She went on to announce in November of that same year that baby No. 3 was on the way following the pregnancy loss.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the expectant star told her Instagram followers at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Her husband wrote in a post of his own: “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff.”

As for Audrey, the A Love Letter Life author gave birth to son Radley that same month, explaining the inspiration behind his name in December 2021.

“Honestly we just thought it was a really rad name,” Audrey captioned an Instagram post at the time. “It means ‘red meadow or meadow of reeds,’ which to us is an image of peace and natural beauty. His middle name ‘Knight’ is Jeremy’s mom’s maiden name. It honors the Knight side, and Grandpa Gordon Knight who is currently the healthiest, wittiest and wisest 93-year-old we’ve ever known.”

The former TLC personality’s sister-in-law Isabel Rock gave birth that same month, welcoming a baby boy with her husband, Jacob Roloff. “My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” the new dad tweeted in December 2021.

Keep scrolling to see Ember, Jackson and more of the next generation of Roloffs playing together, from posing at backyard barbecues to hanging out at home.