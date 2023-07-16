Carrie Bradshaw may still be moving from Mr. Big — but fans of Sex and the City are more than ready to see her reunite with another love.

Although Max teased the return of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) former fiancé, Aidan Shaw — portrayed by John Corbett — in And Just Like That’s first teaser for season 2 in April 2023, viewers began to question when the fan-favorite character would finally make an appearance. (The series has aired five of its 10 season 2 episodes since it premiered in June.)

However, the streaming service looks like it’s finally ready to deliver. AJLT’s most recent trailer, which was released on Friday, July 14, shows Aidan making his return to Carrie’s life — and the two seemingly pick up right where they left off.

“Some relationships deserve a second chance… #AndJustLikeThat,” Max captioned a clip via Twitter from the upcoming handful of episodes, which feature Carrie and Aiden rekindling their romance once again.

“This feels great, back where we started,” Aidan says as he and Carrie embrace, before it cuts to the twosome in bed together, joking around in a department store, going out to dinner with Carrie’s friends and sharing a cozy beer on a boardwalk.

While Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), questions if the exes are “moving too fast” in their new relationship, Carrie — who is still working through her grief after the death of Big (Chris Noth) — is happily going full steam ahead. “If it feels right, why slow down? You never know what tomorrow will bring,” she argues.

The character of Aidan was first introduced during season 3 of Sex and the City. The furniture designer immediately charmed Carrie after one of her many splits from Big. After an on-and-off romance — and a bit of infidelity on Carrie’s part — the twosome got engaged, but Carrie found herself struggling to commit. They eventually split and Aidan settled down with a woman named Kathy, with whom he shares three sons. The pair reunited in the second SATC movie, sharing a brief kiss despite their respective marriages before ultimately going their separate ways.

In season 2 episode 4 of AJLT, which aired earlier this month, the topic of Aiden was brought up by Carrie, who admitted she’s kept tabs on her old flame over the years. Noting she’s not proud of her social media research, she revealed that her ex is now divorced and back in the city.

While that duo have had a rocky time trying to make their relationship go the distance, AJLT showrunner Michael Patrick King told The New York Times in June 2023 that things could be different for the couple this time around.

“I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail,” he quipped to the outlet at the time, seemingly teasing that their third chance at love would be endgame.

Parker, for her part, echoed King’s sentiment, promising that the dynamic between Carrie and Aidan won’t be a brief or frivolous reconciliation.

“It’s a rich relationship,” she told Entertainment Tonight later that month. “It’s undeniably exciting as an actor and certainly for writers to explore. Who are they now? Are they good for each other? Are they, you know, apologetic? Are they trying to course correct in some ways? Are they better for each other? Are they worse for one another? And it’s just a hugely joyful thing to explore with that actor, with John Corbett, because he brings so much to it.”

She continued: “There is excitement and curiosity and fear. I think the way she’s pursuing it is still with the hope and the optimism and the real interest in it. But she’s a grown up and she’s an independent person who isn’t needing to be reliant upon someone. But she is someone that is, you know, deeply romantic and excited about the flirt, and the chase, but more so perhaps on her terms than she would have been able to create in her younger past.”