Andrew Scott had a relatable moment during the Eras Tour when he frantically ran to hear Taylor Swift sing “Style.”

Scott, 47, and his Fleabag costar, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, were spotted running back to the VIP tent at Swift’s concert on Sunday, June 23, at Wembley Stadium when the song began.

A hilarious video shared to TikTok on Monday captured the duo walking away from the VIP section just as Swift’s “Style” started playing. They promptly turned around and dashed back to watch Swift perform the tune.

The clip — which has been viewed online by over 600,000 people — has seemed to strike a chord with fans.

“This is so ridiculously important to me,” one user wrote, while another added: “ANDREW SCOTT IS A SWIFT[IE]?!?! I LOVE HIM EVEN MORE.”

Waller-Bridge, 38, wrote, directed and starred in the award-winning Amazon Prime series Fleabag as a witty, grief-riddled single woman in London. Scott joined the cast for the show’s second and final season, playing The Priest (aka Hot Priest).

The series won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019, as well as Golden Globe awards for Best Television Series and Best Actress for Waller-Bridge, along with a nomination for Scott.

Scott and Waller-Bridge weren’t the only celebrity friends to jam out as Swifties on Sunday. The duo were joined by Paul McCartney and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the London event, along with Jon Bon Jovi, Gracie Abrams and Cate Blanchett.

Other notable attendees at the Eras Tour London gigs over the weekend included Prince William and two of his children, as well as Jason and Kylie Kelce and Tom Cruise.

On Sunday — during her third show at London’s Wembley Stadium — Travis, 34, surprised fans by joining Swift, also 34, on stage during her outfit change for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The power couple celebrated by heading to the celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse and partied into the wee hours of the morning. This latest gig marked Swift’s final London date for now, before she returns for five more shows at Wembley starting on August 15.

For the post-show celebration, Swift donned a colorful crochet mini dress with long sleeves. She elevated her look with yellow open-toe sandals, completing the ensemble with a brown bag slung over her shoulder.

The day before, Swift and Travis went Instagram official by posing for a selfie with William, 42, and his son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, backstage at Wembley Stadium.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales,” Swift wrote alongside the photo, nodding to William’s 42nd birthday on Friday, June 21.