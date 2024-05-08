Jax Taylor’s joke about Scheana Shay being a “great husband” wasn’t well received by Andy Cohen — or Bravo viewers.

During the Tuesday, May 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Taylor, 44, was asked by a fan what he thought about Shay, 39, saying his separation from estranged wife Brittany Cartwright was “for the best” because she deserved better.

“Scheana is a great husband. She’s a great husband,” Taylor replied, which confused Cohen, 55, who asked, “She has a great husband?”

Taylor doubled down on the “great husband” dig, adding,”She’s just sticking up for her friend, that is fine. That’s fair. They are friends. She doesn’t know. She’s talking behind closed doors. She’s trying to protect her friend. It is honorable. It is what she should do.”

Related: Everything the 'Pump Rules' Cast Has Shared About Their Salaries Vanderpump Rules cast members have offered glimpses at how much they’ve earned during their respective tenures on the hit Bravo series. The topic of paychecks has come up in various circumstances over the years since Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. Following Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s shocking affair behind Ariana Madix’s back — which came […]

While Taylor attempted to explain his comment, Cohen was seen saying into the camera that he didn’t know “what that means.” Cohen eventually realized Taylor was trying to throw shade at Shay’s marriage to Brock Davies.

“Oh, because she’s the breadwinner. Is that what you’re saying?” Cohen asked Taylor. The Valley star confirmed he was poking fun at Shay, adding, “It obviously went over everyone’s head. No one was getting it.”

As Taylor kept pointing out that Shay was siding with Cartwright, 35, Cohen could be heard saying, “It’s misogynistic.”

Viewers also weighed in on Taylor’s poor attempt at a joke. “F—k Jax Taylor & f—k Tom Sandoval, but Jax saying Scheana is a ‘great husband’ had me cackling. 😹😹😹 #WWHL,” wrote a user via X.

A second fan added, “Jax saying on wwhl that scheana is the husband in the marriage with brock because she’s the breadwinner… makes sense why brock and scheana were both so desperate to create drama while mending this group this is literally ALL they have.”

Related: Breaking Down How 'VPR' Cast Financially Benefited From Scandoval Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal came with an unexpected paycheck for several Vanderpump Rules stars. When the Bravo series kicked off season 10 in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz‘s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and […]

This isn’t the first time Shay and Davies’ finances have come up since they tied the knot in 2022. Former Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett previously coined the term “payroll husband” for Davies, 32, on Nick Viall‘s “Viall Files” podcast, but Shay has stood by her husband.

“Charli referred to [Brock] as a payroll husband, and then in the next episode, I think he referred to [Brock] as the payroll husband,” Shay explained on a January episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast before questioning the term.

Shay noted that Davies didn’t receive payments from her while slamming the “misogynistic” comments about how she couldn’t be her household’s breadwinner.

“Support comes in many ways in a family. Financial support is just one of them. You support me and this family in so many ways. I wouldn’t be able to do [things] if I didn’t have you at home as much as you are able to. You work from home and you support me in that way,” she added.

Related: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Relationship Timeline Happily ever after! Scheana Shay found something special with Brock Davies after previously having several ups and downs in her dating life. The Vanderpump Rules star married Mike Shay in 2014 on the Bravo show and filed for divorce two years later. In 2016, Scheana reconnected with her ex, Robert Valletta, and their relationship was […]

Shay, who shares 4-year-old daughter Summer with Davies, proceeded to joke about Viall, 43, collaborating with his now-wife, Natalie Joy, on certain projects, adding, “That really irked me, especially when his fiancée is literally on the payroll, so that is rich coming from you.”

Davies took his own shot at Viall by bringing up his reality TV past. (Viall made his Bachelor franchise debut in 2014, appearing on two seasons of The Bachelorette before joining Bachelor in Paradise on the road to becoming the Bachelor in 2016.)

“Nick, I want to stay positive. But bro, if your wife was the lead role in your family and you have a kid, what would you do? There’s no need to be calling [me that],” Davies said at the time. “Plus, I would like to point out that the guy is 42 and he went on a dating show, another dating show and then another dating show.”

The former rugby player continued: “After all those three dating shows, he left with nobody. Then he was 38 when he met his 20-year-old [fiancée]. I am not going to read into that. You do whatever you want buddy.”