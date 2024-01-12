Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are not here for Nick Viall publicly supporting negative comments about their marriage.

“I feel like I have been a subject on the last several episodes of his [‘Viall Files’ ] podcast because he has nothing else to talk about. He keeps bringing Charli [Burnett] on and Katie [Maloney] and Dayna [Kathan] just did an episode recently,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, explained on the Friday, January 12, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

Shay initially thought she was “friends” with Viall, 43, until she heard what was being said on his podcast.

“I have known him for years, I have his phone number and we have done some social media things together. I have appeared on his podcast,” she noted. “Charli referred to [Brock] as a payroll husband and then in the next episode I think he referred to [Brock] as the payroll husband.”

During the episode, Shay questioned what the term “payroll husband” even meant since Davies, 32, didn’t receive payments from her. Shay also told her husband, who was a guest host on her podcast, how “misogynistic” it was to hear people say she couldn’t be her household’s breadwinner.

“Support comes in many ways in a family. Financial support is just one of them. You support me and this family in so many ways. I wouldn’t be able to do [things] if I didn’t have you as home as much as you are able to. You work from home and you support me in that way,” she added.

Shay proceeded to throw a dig at Viall collaborating with his fiancée, Natalie Joy, on certain projects, adding, “That really irked me especially when his fiancée is literally on the payroll so that is rich coming from you.”

Davis also weighed in on Viall not defending them by calling out his reality TV past.

“Nick, I want to stay positive. But bro, if your wife was the lead role in your family and you have a kid, what would you do? There’s no need to be calling [me that],” the former rugby player noted. “Plus I would like to point out that the guy is 42 and he went on a dating show, another dating show and then another dating show.”

Viall made his Bachelor franchise debut in 2014 during season 10 of The Bachelorette. After coming in second on Andi Dorfman’s season, he returned for season 11 to fight for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart. Viall continued on his journey to find love with an appearance on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor in 2016.

“After all those three dating shows, he left with nobody,” Davies quipped on Friday’s podcast. “Then he was 38 when he met his 20-year-old [fiancée]. I am not going to read into that. You do whatever you want buddy.”

Viall was linked to several women over the years before he publicly started dating Joy, 24, in 2021. They have since gotten engaged and are currently expecting their first child together. Their age difference has been a topic of conversation, which Viall has previously joked about as well.

“We started messaging [online], and I carded her. I wanted to make sure she was a real person,” Viall said about their 18-year age gap on a March 2023 episode of “The Squeeze” podcast. “The age at the time, I was very self-conscious about. I was very guarded.”

Joy recalled realizing that Viall was The One after their first meeting, adding, “I knew after that weekend, I was like, ‘I’m going to spend the rest of my life with this man.’ And I knew it and he didn’t. So I was like, ‘I’m just going to hang on because he’ll come around.’ So I asked him several times to date me.”