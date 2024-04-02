Andy Cohen loves the possibility of Bette Midler joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after she publicly campaigned to join the show.

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” Midler, 78 asked via X over the weekend. “I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s–t. And to get paid for it? A dream!”

Cohen, 55, responded, “It’s time!” Bravo, the home of the Housewives, tweeted in response, “Talk about a glorious crossover!”

The Real Housewives franchise executive producer continued his support for The Divine Miss M on the Monday, April 1, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show. He said that Midler “would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second.”

Cohen added, “I will be very excited for Bette Midler to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just want to say that. Also, I mean, Bette Midler is a superstar. How much would that cost? Because she said she wants to make a lot of money to s–t talk.”

While Cohen is confident Midler would be great for the show, he questioned whether she would enjoy the lack of privacy after working with her on a 48 Hours profile in the ’90s.

“We were following her with our cameras and she’s like, ‘What are you doing?'” Cohen recalled. “And we’re like, ‘Well, this is kind of how we do it,’ and she’s like, ‘No.’ So my only concern, as I was really thinking this through, is, I don’t know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her. I think she likes fine setups and things.”

It appears that over two decades later, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner is ready for the constant attention of the reality world.

“I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ’em!!’” Midler wrote about possibly starring in RHOBH, referencing her 1988 film costarring Barbara Hershey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped up its 13th season on March 13. The remaining six Housewives from the 12th season — Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley — were featured along with newcomer Annemarie Wiley. Former cast members Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp made guest appearances, with Kathy Hilton returning for the reunion episode.

The cast for season 14 has not been announced, but Wiley recently confirmed that she will not be back for another round.

Midler has not appeared in a TV series since the Netflix show The Politician, which debuted in 2019. She can next be seen in the comedy film The Fabulous Four, which costars Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph and hits theaters on July 26.