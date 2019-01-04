Consider him pumped. Andy Samberg teased exclusively to Us Weekly what he is most looking forward to as he prepares to cohost the 2019 Golden Globe Awards with Sandra Oh on Sunday, January 6.

“Seeing Sandra kill it!” the humble Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 40, told Us at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 3.

Samberg, who previously hosted the 2015 Emmy Awards, and Oh, 47, were announced as cohosts in December. The pair got their feet wet presenting the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview published on Wednesday, January 2, the Killing Eve star and the Saturday Night Live alum defended Pete Davidson. “We should just all leave him alone. I’m serious,” she insisted amid the 25-year-old comedian’s struggles following his split from Ariana Grande. “Let’s give people space, let’s give people privacy, let’s give them the ability to fail.”

Samberg also spoke out on behalf of the Set It Up actor. “Pete is hilarious, and the times I’ve interacted with him, he is such a sweet guy,” he noted. “But he’s going through some personal stuff, and there’s no way to live privately now. It’s got to make it harder.”

Kaley Cuoco, Ben Stiller, Dick Van Dyke, Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Lee Curtis are among those set to present at the Golden Globes.

Nominees include Vice, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born for film and Sharp Objects, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Americans and Barry for TV.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

