Anna Delvey is thankful for her fans amid her Dancing With the Stars exit.

“Grateful for all my amazing supporters who are smart enough to recognize and appreciate humor,” Delvey, 33, captioned a selfie via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 26. “Obsessed with all your DMs and posts. Love and thanks for nothing!”

Delvey’s mention of the word “nothing” serves as a cheeky play on her one-word answer after she and partner Ezra Sosa received the one of the lowest overall scores during Tuesday night’s performance. Ultimately, she and Sosa, 23, along with Tori Spelling and partner Pasha Pashkov, were sent home in a double elimination.

When cohost Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she was going to take away from the experience of being on the show, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

Related: 'DWTS' Cast, Judges and Pros React to Anna Delvey's 'Nothing' Comment Anna Delvey’s exit interview on Dancing With the Stars will go down in infamy on the show — and her fellow cast members, judges and pros have thoughts. While saying goodbye to the DWTS ballroom, Delvey was asked by cohost Julianne Hough what she was planning to take away from her experience on the show. […]

“There you have it, absolutely nothing,” Hough, 36, said as cohost Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “You had fun, stop it.”

Delvey’s short answer about her time on DWTS drew mixed reactions from fellow cast members, judges and more.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she was “taken aback by her comment” while speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the show.

“That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show — from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team,” she said. “We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

For his part, Delvey’s partner Sosa admitted he wasn’t shocked about Delvey’s choice of words.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” Sosa told Extra. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

He later added via his Instagram Story alongside a clip of the viral moment: “I think she was referring to taking anything away ‘physically.'”

Delvey’s parting words weren’t the only time she raised eyebrows during her short stint on the show. Delvey’s casting announcement in September ruffled feathers due to her criminal past.

Related: Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Season 33 It’s nearly time to return to the ballroom for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The ABC reality competition series was officially renewed in May, and the first season 33 contestant, Olympic gymnast and viral sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, was announced in August. “From Paris to #DWTS!🥉 We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik […]

In 2018, Delvey was arrested and remained in prison through her May 2019 sentencing, serving two years after being convicted on charges of grand larceny, second-degree larceny and theft of services. In October 2022, Delvey was released from prison after paying $10,000 bail and placed on house arrest.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month, Delvey also shared a one-word answer after she was asked where she’d put the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy if she and Sosa won.

“Storage,” she said, to which Sosa added, “I will put mine not in storage. Mine is gonna go on the mantle, OK? But you can put yours in storage.”