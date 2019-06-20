Ariana Grande is putting her mental health first. After adding a second U.S. leg to her Sweetener world tour on Thursday, June 20, the pop star took to Twitter to explain why she did not extend her time overseas.

“The truth is: european leg is going to be a big step. i’m really excited about it and grateful to do it!” Grande, 25, tweeted to a fan who asked “why she’s literally doing 4-5 shows in a STATE instead of going to other countries.”

“But since you’re asking, this is simply the best i’m capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what’s best for my health rn. love u!” the Grammy winner added.

In a second tweet, Grande assured fans that she is “getting better n feeling grateful” to be on the road, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured scores more during her concert at the Manchester Arena in England. She wrote that she is “finding a balance between self preservation and doing what i love.”

“Thank you for supporting that. and also for wanting more of me,” the “7 Rings” singer continued. “I’ll never take that for granted. real s–t.”

Grande kicked off her tour on March 18 in support of her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. She has 70 dates scheduled in North America and 31 in Europe, making it her longest to date. With the addition of the shows added on Thursday, the trek is now set to conclude at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 21.

The Nickelodeon alum tweeted that “as of right now, this is it” for extensions to the tour. “But I’m kind of excitedly playing it by ear and seeing how it goes you know?” she wrote. “Being 100% transparent. i’m like so enjoying it right now, but baby steps. who knew we’d end up doing 9 months of shows. it’s been a blessing for sure.”

The Sweetener tour has been an emotional one for Grande. It was her first since her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s fatal drug overdose at age 26 in September 2018 and her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson weeks later. While performing in Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh earlier this month, she broke down in tears multiple times on stage.

