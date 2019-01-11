Thank u … next! Ariana Grande dropped hints about an upcoming musical project on social media — and from the looks of things, it could involve her engagement ring … and Biggie Smalls?

The Grammy nominee, 25, posted a photo of album artwork featuring a pink door with the words “7 Rings” spray-painted on it to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 10. She captioned the post with seven ring emojis and a date: “1.18.”

The Billboard 2018 Woman of the Year Award recipient also shared the image to her Instagram Stories, along with a countdown clock showing seven-plus days until its release.

And that wasn’t all: Fans speculated that Grande’s new work may sample a track from Notorious B.I.G, as she simultaneously shared several clips of herself and her pet pig, Piggy Smallz, listening to several of the late rapper’s tunes, including “Mo Money, Mo Problems” and “Big Papa.”

Additionally, she shared a screenshot of Biggie’s “Gimme the Loot” with an added black heart and ring emoji bookending the title.

“what’s the connection between biggie & 7 rings? @ArianaGrande you sampling gimme the loot or?” one fan tweeted, as another wrote, “7 Rings samples gimme the loot doesn’t it.”

“Sis did u sample gimme the loot by biggie?” a third inquired.

As for the rings, the pop star explained on Twitter last month when a fan asked about the idea.

well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. 💍 it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

“well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. 💍 it was very insane and funny,” she tweeted on December 1. “& on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”

Grande received a massive pear-shaped Greg Yuna (a.k.a. Mr. Flawless)-designed diamond worth approximately $93,000 from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in June, but replaced it with a friendship ring in November one month after the former pair split in October.

Her single “Thank U, Next,” which was released in November, referenced her relationship with the Saturday Night Live comedian, as well as exes Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and Mac Miller, who died on September 7 at age 26 of mixed drug toxicity. She also sang about lost love on “Imagine,” which was released in December.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!