Special shout-out! Ariana Grande sent love to Pete Davidson while accepting her trophy for Best Pop Video a the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, 25, thanked her fans, “friends on the internet” and manager Scooter Braun for helping her achieve the honor. Last but not least, Grande gave a nod to her fiancé.

“Pete Davidson, thanks for existing,” the “God Is a Woman” singer told the Saturday Night Live star, 24. “Love you.”

The couple, who got engaged in June weeks after they started dating, made headlines earlier in the evening while making their red carpet debut. The Victorious alum and the comedian locked lips and posed for photos before making their way into the award show.

Grande gushed over her future husband and even talked about how many kids she wants to have — three — while promoting her new album, Sweetener, on Friday, August 17. The pop star sat down with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden and revealed that she plans on hyphenating her last name to become Ariana Grande-Davidson. (Davidson was seen wearing a beaded bracelet with the initials AGD on the VMAs red carpet.)

She also honored the Set it Up actor as her “soulmate” in a song on the record named after him.

Davidson sent back the love while covering GQ’s September 2018 issue, telling the publication that the couple are “definitely” going to get married, although they haven’t set a date. He also added that he knew from “the day [he] met her” that he wanted to marry her.

“She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings],” he explained. “I was, like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was, like, ‘Those are my favorite ones’ and I was like, ‘sick.’”

