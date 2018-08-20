Called out! Tiffany Haddish poked fun at the recent string of engagements in young Hollywood.

“Why are so many celebrities getting engaged? Is there a sale at Bed, Bath and Beyond that I didn’t hear about?” Haddish, 38, teased before presenting the award for Best Hip-Hop Video alongside Kevin Hart at the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. “Is that why ya’ll doing this? Is there a special on Groupon?”

Although the Girls Trip actress didn’t name names, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who got engaged in June after weeks of dating, shared a laugh after her light-hearted remarks. Earlier in the night, the couple made their red carpet debut and showed PDA before heading into the show.

Haddish may also have been referencing Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, who took the next step in their relationship in July, shortly after reconciling. (The pair previously dated from 2015 to 2016.)

Another A-list pair Haddish may have had on her mind? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The “Jealous” crooner, 25, popped the question to the Quantico star in July after two months of dating. The couple confirmed their engagement on Sunday, August 18, in India with a traditional Roka ceremony.

“Future Mrs. Jonas,” the former Disney star captioned an intimate photo of himself and Chopra, with her large engagement sparkler in full view. “My heart. My love.”

She added in a separate post, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

