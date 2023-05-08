A big night! Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay celebrated Vanderpump Rules‘ big win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7.

Ariana, 37, Katie, 36, and Scheana, 37, wore matching Every Nite Is VPR Nite hoodies as they accepted the golden popcorn statue on behalf of their hit Bravo series.

“Wow, Best Onscreen Team,” Katie said. “Thank you so much, MTV, and especially to everyone that voted for us.”

Scheana added, “The team isn’t just us. We hav an entire production team behind us that makes this show possible. And this is just so exciting! We won best team all because of you guys, the fans, thank you so much for voting.

Ariana concluded, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. We’ve been through so many ups and downs as friends, and obviously, it’s been a very tumultuous time in all of our lives. But we are truly at our best when we come together as a team.”

Days before the ceremony, Lala Kent announced she would not be joining her costars as a show of solidarity amid the WGA strike.

“I am so honored to be nominated this year and thankful to all my fans who have been voting but I have decided to stay home in support of the many hard working writers who deserve to be compensated fairly,” the beauty mogul, 32, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Thursday, May 4. “Although Vanderpump Rules falls under the unscripted sector of TV, that is not an excuse for me to remain silent and carry on as if there isn’t so much at stake for every writer and their families. We have to protect our creators and I hope you’ll stand with me and many others as we do so until we reach a resolution (hopefully very soon).”

However, the event was not live due to the strike. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder recorded a separate video acceptance in a Send It to Darrell hoodie. “Hello my loves, thank you all for voting for me and my most favorite girls: Scheana, Katie, Ariana,” she said. “We are beyond grateful. This is crazy. Again, Thank you guys so much.”

Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing its tenth season, was nominated for Best Docu-Reality Show as well as Best Reality On-Screen Team category. The reality stars were up against shows such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Kardashians.

Earlier in the night, Ariana made a solo appearance as a presenter at the awards show. The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor has recently been in the spotlight following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Bravo viewers watched as rumors swirled about Tom and Raquel during season 10. Ariana, for her part, defended the model after years of friendship. “Raquel is my friend. She is someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” Ariana told Katie during the Tuesday, May 3 episode. “Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends. I not only trust and love her — I trust and love my boyfriend.”

In response, the Utah native warned her business partner to be careful around Raquel. “Well, I hope she is a good friend to you. I just feel like this is a personality thing, this is a character thing and this is an integrity thing,” Katie, whose ex-husband Tom Schwartz hooked up with Raquel in August 2022, added. “I have a hard time believing that she is a s—tty person to some people and a good friend to others.”

Sandoval and Raquel’s cheating scandal originally made headlines in March. The former beauty pageant contestant issued a public apology to Ariana amid the drama.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” the California native wrote via Instagram that same month.

Ariana, for her part, took a brief social media break before thanking the people who supported her. “Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 16. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Florida native continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

The Paradise City star has since publicly moved on from Sandoval after she was seen packing on the PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella. A source exclusively told Us last month that the former SUR bartender isn’t in a rush to get into a serious relationship again.

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the insider shared, noting that Ariana is “single and is having the time of her life.”