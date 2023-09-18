Ashley Iaconetti is taking a trip down memory lane with the help of her little one.

The Bachelor alum posted clips to her Instagram Story on Monday, September 18, that showed her son playing with a seemingly innocuous toy tractor. Iaconetti then shared that the toy was actually a gift she received from Chris Soules when she was on his season of the hit reality television series.

In the first video, her son, Dawson — whom she shares with husband Jared Haibon — is seen running out of his room smiling and waving the toy tractor around. The scene was playfully set to the tune of Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

“Dawson just discovered the tractor @souleschris gave me for winning the tractor race group date 9 years ago this month 🙀,” Iaconetti wrote.

In the next slide, Iaconetti posted a close-up image of the toy tractor with a red heart painted over the roof.

“I was fully convinced @souleschris himself painted this heart. Chris, can you confirm now that this was a producer work of art? 😹,” she wrote.

Iaconetti first appeared on The Bachelor season 19 in 2015 when Soules was the lead. (The farmer became a fan favorite during Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, where he came in third place.)

After not winning Soules’ heart, Iaconetti took another chance at love and headed to the beach for the second and third seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. It was during the show’s second season that she met Haibon, who had previously been vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s attention during season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Although it didn’t work out between Iaconetti and Haibon in Paradise, the pair confirmed in May 2018 that they had rekindled their romance. During a guest appearance on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Haibon proposed to Iaconetti. In August 2019, the couple wed in Rhode Island.

Iaconetti and Haibon welcomed their son in January 2022. They revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in July that they’re planning to start trying to add another little one to their family.

“We’re thinking about it. Probably September — we’ll start lightly trying. I’d say, like, October. I really just need to enjoy my whole summer,” Iaconetti said. “I love summer. I just wanna be, like, feeling free and enjoying it all, because we all know that I will be totally, grossly sick for a long time, and I think it’s best that that happens when it starts getting cooler.”