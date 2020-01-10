So genuine and real? Bachelor fans are certain that Season 24 contestant Madison Prewett, one of Peter Weber’s potential matches, is running a fan account for herself.

Madison, 23, may have blown her cover by commenting on one of her Instagram posts with a compliment.

“Woke up feeling super grateful,” Madison wrote on Tuesday, January 7, captioning a photo of herself on a date with Peter, 28, during the Bachelor season premiere the night prior. “The most perfect date with the perfect guy.”

According to a screenshot captured by Bachelor fan account @BachSleuthers, however, Madison appears to have added a now-deleted comment on her own post, writing, “Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real ❤️”

Along with other Instagram users, @BachSleuthers called out Madison for the alleged self-aggrandizing. “We, too, believe we are genuine and real,” @BachSleuthers wrote on its Instagram Stories. “Happy to provide tutorials on toggling between your personal and fan accounts.”

Amid the speculation, an Instagram user who’s purportedly a friend of Madison’s took the blame. “Oops 🤦🏻‍♀️ Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming,” Instagram user @_a_i_d_334 wrote in a comment. “Don’t hate me @madiprew.”

Madison responded, writing, “Hahahaha you’re good 😂😂😂 it happens love youuuu.”

But fans weren’t buying the explanation. “She’s obviously running some sort of fan account and obviously was attempting to comment from there and accidentally posted from her own,” one wrote in a comment. “It’s not the end of the world but the cover up makes it look bad.”

Another user wrote, “This lie is embarrassing,” and a third commented, “The desperation is palpable.”

According to her bio on ABC’s website, Madison is a foster parent recruiter and a former high school basketball star from Auburn, Alabama. “While basketball has always been her first love, she knows that it can’t give her everything she needs, and at 23, Madison is more than ready to find her forever,” the bio reads. “She’s looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else. She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have. He also must want children and know how to have fun. Her dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work. Madison has high expectations, but she’s hopeful that one day, she’ll board a plane and sitting next to her will be the man of her dreams.”

In the season premiere, Madison nabbed the first one-on-one date with Peter and got to see the pilot’s parents renew their vows. She got a rose during the episode, moving to Week 2 alongside 21 other contestants.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.