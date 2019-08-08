



Not learned his lesson? Blake Horstmann continues to pursue the women of Bachelor in Paradise with reckless abandon in a new promo for next week’s episodes.

The 45-second preview, released on Thursday, August 8, shows the 30-year-old reality star locking lips with a woman who appears to be Hannah Godwin on multiple occasions. “Blake’s making moves to half the cast out here,” Jordan Kimball exclaims.

Meanwhile, a fight breaks out on the beach, though it is unclear who is involved, and Demi Burnett grapples with her new relationship with Derek Peth. “There’s just this part of me that nobody knows about. I have been dating a woman back home,” she tells Katie Morton through tears. “It’s really hard, though, and I’m scared still.”

The promo warns of an impending “ship storm” as Mike Johnson kisses Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert arrives and Dylan Barbour seems ready for a confrontation.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise has already delivered its fair share of drama. Caelynn, 24, and Kristina Schulman put Blake on blast during the Monday, August 5, and Tuesday, August 6, episodes, after he slept with both of them at Stagecoach Festival in April.

The sales rep defended himself on Tuesday night after the former Miss North Carolina USA claimed he tried to keep their hookup a secret and disrespected her. He released their text messages to try to prove that he never silenced her, while also alleging that the two were not in a relationship. “This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked,” he wrote via Instagram. “My name is all I really have.”

In the screenshots, Blake suggested the pair “cuddle but no sex lol,” to which Caelynn replied, “Yes sex. Only sex. No cuddling.” She also emphasized she was meeting up with him “strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.”

The Bachelorette alum then posted texts between them from one week before Paradise filming began. “I’m scared,” he wrote. “I’m thinking of pulling out of paradise.” At one point, Caelynn texted him, “We f—ked up so bad. If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world.”

The Bachelor alum, for her part, reacted to the release of her personal exchanges on Instagram on Wednesday, August 7. “I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place,” she captioned her post. “Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing. The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the 5 am text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

Caelynn wrote that she was “absolutely mortified” by Blake’s decision to post their texts and claimed that they discussed not appearing on Paradise “to be together.” In addition, she thought at the time of their Stagecoach encounter that he was not seeing anyone else.

She added: “I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

