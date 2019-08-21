



He still found love! Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Fortenberry confirmed that he is dating dental hygienist Hillary Webb following his exit from the ABC reality series.

“We were following each other on social media for years and had only been about a town over, but we never got around to meeting one another,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 21. “It was almost instantly after Paradise. I was at Target at the checkout. She recognized me and struck up a conversation, and I kind of had that feeling of what I’d assume when the cat has your tongue or becoming speechless. Before I could let the opportunity slip, I asked to walk her to her car and then proceeded to get her number and planned a sushi dinner two days later. We started dating around late June.”

Webb shared the happy news on Monday, August 19. “You’re my paradise,” the 24-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of her and the 27-year-old reality star. “I love you.”

Fortenberry replied: “And you are my world! I love you too angel!”

The Bachelorette alum failed to connect with anyone during his time in Mexico, but he seems relieved. “Those woman [sic] didnt [sic] compare in the slightest!” he responded to one of Webb’s friends in the comments section.

In addition, the TV personality gushed about his girlfriend via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 20, writing: “My true queen!”

Fortenberry first vied for Hannah Brown’s affection during season 15 of The Bachelorette. He was ultimately sent home during week five. The former Miss Alabama USA, 24, ended up engaged to Jed Wyatt before calling it quits ahead of the live finale.

The behavioral health specialist returned for a second chance at love as a member of the original cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 6. He did not receive a rose during the Monday night episode. Wills Reid and Cam Ayala were also sent packing at the rose ceremony.

Despite Fortenberry’s missed connection on the beach, several couples on the show are going strong. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got serious after she ended her love triangle with Blake Horstmann. Meanwhile, Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar grew closer once she decided to stop playing the field. Demi Burnett also declared her love for girlfriend Kristian Haggerty after she surprised her on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

