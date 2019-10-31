



While Peter Weber may be quite the treat, he also has tricks up his sleeve in the first promo for The Bachelor, posted by ABC’s official Instagram account for the show on Thursday, October 31.

“No tricks here. Just a treat! Happy Halloween from #TheBachelor,” the caption to the video reads as Weber, 28, wears a suit and waves at the camera.

“He’s not afraid to pop the question,” the voiceover says before the pilot asks, “Would you like a trick or a treat?”

Weber first appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and he came in third place. He became a fan favorite early during season 15 and made headlines during the fantasy suite dates when the former pageant queen revealed the two had sex in a windmill twice.

Then, during the “After the Final Rose” special, she got even more honest about their hookup.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the Alabama native, 25, said in July. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

In September, he shared with host Chris Harrison that he had “all the faith in the world” that the process would work. “I know it’s going to,” he said. “My entire life I have truly looked forward to finding my girl and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the California native opened up about his goal on the show.

“I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with fiancée at the end,” he said at the time. “Listen … I’ve been moving on and I don’t know that I’ll ever completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope I don’t, because that will show me what I had was true and it was real. But, I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

The Bachelor returns on ABC in January 2020.