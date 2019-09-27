



Getting steamy. Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron faced another elimination when he took off his shirt in a skit to become David Spade‘s production assistant on the Thursday, September 26, episode of Lights Out With David Spade.

“It’s not bad,” Cameron, 26, said about his new gig. “The pay is good, I have my own parking spot, and six girls from the staff have already proposed to me. I said no.”

The general contractor had to battle it out with Johnny, another PA, for the position. Spade, 55, told them that there was only room in the budget for one PA and the other wouldn’t get the job.

“Tyler, the last eight hours you’ve worked here have been, obviously, magical,” the comedian, who held a rose in his hand, explained. “I’ll cherish the time we spent together learning how the copier works, but Johnny is sort of family. Johnny the PA, will you accept the rose?”

Johnny accepted the position and burst into tears. Before leaving, Johnny asked if Cameron knew Hannah Brown. Spade also requested for the reality TV star to take off his shirt. He obliged, but Spade quickly corrected himself.

“I’m sorry. I feel so stupid. That request was for Johnny,” the Hotel Transylvania star joked.

Cameron competed to win Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. He told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 24, that there had been discussions for him to become the next Bachelor. Instead, the title went to his fellow season 15 contestant Peter Weber.

“Yeah, it was something we talked about,” Cameron said. “Where I was at in my life … I just didn’t think it was where I wanted to be. My heart wasn’t in it.”

He added: “You shouldn’t go on the show if you have a girlfriend … if you’re dating somebody or seeing somebody.”

There was speculation that the reality TV star and Gigi Hadid had been dating ever since he and the 24-year-old supermodel were seen at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House in August.

He claimed to ET, however, that the pair are “just friends.”

“I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he said. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!