All love? Kelley Flanagan clarified how she feels about Peter Weber after eagled-eyed Bachelor fans caught her “liking” tweets about the 28-year-old pilot.

“No hate at all! I think every girl on the show will always have lingering questions!” the 27-year-old attorney wrote on a recent Instagram Story Q&A. “I guess I’m still looking for that strong WiFi connection.”

When another fan asked Kelley if she had “real feelings” for Peter, she replied, “Yes, I did! Peter is an amazing guy.”

Earlier this month, Kelley made headlines for “liking” several shady tweets about Peter. According to screenshots obtained by Cosmopolitan, one post read, “I respect Kelly [sic] so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it.”

While Kelley appeared to unlike the posts, the magazine reports that she also “liked” a tweet that called Peter “disrespectful.”

“How is it fair that Peter rolled his eyes and said he had to figure stuff out and Kelley is supposed to be understanding of that, but when Kelley said she was trying to figure out her way he wasn’t even remotely accepting of that,” a third tweet allegedly “liked” by Kelley read.

The Chicago native, who briefly met Peter during an outing in Malibu before the show started filming, was sent home during the February 10 episode. She previously called Peter out for “rewarding the drama” during her first one-on-one date.

“That just kind of irked me. I was like, ‘Why is he rewarding this drama?’ No person who should be in that stage [of life] would want to even put up with that,” Kelley said on the February 3 episode. “So I was just like, ‘Why does he keep rewarding this? He should just nip it in the butt and be done with it.’”

When asked if there was a moment between her and Peter that she wished aired during the season, Kelley told fans that she “wrote Peter a relationship contract” during their visit to Chile. “Tried to put some witty terms in there,” she explained during her aforementioned Q&A.

While ABC has yet to announce a new Bachelorette, Peter previously told Entertainment Tonight that Kelley would be a good choice.

“Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I’ve met. [She has] such a strong presence,” he explained. “I definitely had questions at first if she was really ready and wanted this. I was wrong, she truly was. I think she can absolutely make an amazing [Bachelorette].”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.