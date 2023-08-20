Bachelor Nation has already embraced Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, but Bachelor season 17 alum Sarah Herron tells Us Weekly that she tried to get her father the gig.

“I nominated my dad. And he got through, like, the first round of casting or whatever,” Herron revealed on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, adding that this was when the franchise first started advertising for the senior spinoff “years” ago. “And he never got the callback and now it’s airing and I’m a little bummed out ’cause I thought my dad was gonna be the Golden Bachelor!”

When asked whether her father would’ve been seriously down to hand out roses, Herron replied, “Oh yeah.”

“As a matter of fact, this most recent April Fool’s Day, he got me so good because he said something about like, ‘I just got my last callback or something.’ He was, like, too specific and I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you kidding? You’re gonna be the Bachelor?’ And he was like, ‘April Fools,’” Herron recalled. “He would’ve done it, for sure.”

ABC announced earlier this summer that Turner secured the spot and production is currently underway on season 1.

“There’s gotta be lots of single parents amongst all of us,” Herron told Us. “I thought it would be funny too ’cause then it could be, like, I come in and coach my dad. But I guess they weren’t into it.”

It’s been rumored that season 25 Bachelor Matt James’ mom, Patty James, is one of the contestants. James and Rachael Kirkconnell, who have been dating for nearly three years after meeting on The Bachelor, played coy about the speculation during an interview with Us last month.

“We truly, truly, truly don’t know. We don’t know if she’s on it or not,” Kirkconnell told Us. “I’m very excited to see whatever happens. I’m really excited for Gerry. I think he’s going to be a great Bachelor. I mean, he seems like the absolute perfect candidate, so I’m really excited to watch. … I’m rooting for love [for Patty] any day, whether it’s on TV or off.”

James’ BFF Tyler Cameron had a similar response when asked by Us this week.

“I’ve heard [the rumors], but I don’t have any answers on my end. She’d be great. I think she’d be fun,” Cameron said. “She’s got a lot of Matt in her, so it’d be fun to see. She’s the sweetest lady ever though [and] I don’t know how that fares for people on the show – being really sweet and nice.”

When asked whether he tried to get his dad on the show, Cameron said he’s happily dating in Florida.

“Man, I was trying to throw him out there, but he says he is busy. He says he’s got a lot of girlfriends these days,” Cameron quipped of his father. “He’s on the Golden Bachelor — it sounds like — here in Jupiter.”