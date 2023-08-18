It’s been years since Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown were romantically linked, but did the former Bachelorette give her runner-up any tips when he decided to join season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?

“I tried calling her 10 minutes before they abducted me and she did not answer. So I got no advice from her,” Cameron recently told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Drizly. “No advice was given, but I did talk to her once before about it and she said it was very hard. And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hannah, it’s hard. But I’ve been through football camps and all that stuff.’ She was right.”

Brown was the last celebrity standing on season 1 of the Fox series, which follows retired athletes, reality stars, actors and other stars in the Jordanian desert training with a Special Forces team.

“I watched season 1. I was like, ‘Oh, like, this is just TV.’ Like, ‘This isn’t that hard, that bad, you know?’ But boy was that a beast,” Cameron told Us.

As Bachelor Nation knows, Cameron rose to fame when he appeared on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. He told Us that he wanted to make a return to reality TV for a break from life in Florida, but quickly learned Special Forces wouldn’t be the trip he was originally looking for.

“I’ve been just working away and grinding and I was like, you know, ‘I’m gonna take a break for myself and go on vacation. I just need something to kind of get me going.’ And then this show happened. I thought it was gonna be a lot easier than it was,” he said. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, probably. So it wasn’t vacation at all.”

He continued, “I have the utmost respect for anybody that goes through it. But even more respect for the military, the people that go through these types of training. We had the best drill staff. They were incredible, but, like, we probably did a sliver of what they actually do — and I couldn’t imagine doing any more than I did.”

As Cameron gears up to relive Special Forces, which premieres next month, he may opt to have a watch party with the help of Drizly’s Party Theme & Drinks Generator.

“If you love to throw parties or host parties like I do, all you gotta do is click one button and boom — it generates a whole theme for you, gives you a whole drink list of what to purchase, and then it gives you how to make all the drinks below,” Cameron told Us. “It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s always fun having a festive drink when you’re having a party as well.”