Barry Keoghan isn’t the only Irishman Sabrina Carpenter has eyes for.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably going to leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him,” Carpenter, 24, quipped to Vanity Fair ahead of the outlet’s Oscars party on Sunday, March 10. “I’m just going to leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.”

Keoghan, 31, who attended the party with Carpenter, commented a pair of emojis on the video: “🙋🏻☘️.” It’s unclear whether his hand raised emoji means he was volunteering to join Carpenter with Murphy — or reminding her that he was her date to the Oscars event.

Fans, meanwhile, were divided over Carpenter’s comments about the Oppenheimer actor, noting that Murphy, 47, is happily married to his wife of nearly 20 years, Yvonne McGuinness. Other fans defended Carpenter’s cheeky comments.

“She’s collecting irishmen as if they were infinity stones 😂😛,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “Y’all are so uptight she’s just joking around! We all have celebrity crushes, people!”

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Keoghan traveled to Singapore to watch Carpenter’s opening performance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, smiling at Carpenter’s traditionally NSFW “Nonsense” song outro.

“Sabrina loves that [Barry] has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

While the pair have yet to publicly address their relationship, Keoghan confirmed their romance by accessorizing his Academy Dinner look with a friendship bracelet reading “Sabrina.” On Sunday, they made things official by getting cozy inside the aforementioned Oscars bash.

“Sabrina and Barry were together almost the entire night,” an inside source at the party exclusively told Us. “They looked really cute and happy as they took selfies and were walking around the party together.”

While his relationship with Carpenter is still new, Keoghan and Murphy go way back. The two Irish actors — who costarred in 2017’s Dunkirk — have supported one another throughout this awards season, including posing for a photo together at the Academy Gala in December 2023.

Keoghan was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in Saltburn alongside Murphy, who took home the trophy for his performance in Oppenheimer in January. Murphy also won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday.

“I am a very proud Irish man standing here tonight,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech on Sunday. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Murphy closed out his speech with an Irish saying, “Go raibh míle maith agaibh,” which means “Thank you very much.”