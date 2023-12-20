Below Deck Mediterranean fans might have just spotted a major onscreen editing mistake — or so they think.

During an episode of the hit Bravo series that aired earlier this month, Captain Sandy Yawn placed a phone call to arrange transportation for Haleigh Gorman to see a doctor. Viewers, however, questioned the authenticity of the conversation after an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the captain’s phone screen was open to a keypad.

“This is hilarious, Captain Sandy supposedly ‘on the phone’ ordering a ride for a crew member to send to the doctor, but her iPhone is lit up and there’s no call currently in progress,” a social media user wrote via Reddit alongside a screenshot of the scene.

Another fan argued that Sandy could have still been making a call, adding in the comments section, “You can still access the keypad whilst on a call on the iPhone, god knows I do it countless times & blast tones down my ear mid conversation.”

Multiple viewers agreed that the potential “continuity error” might have been done on purpose.

“To be fair i think its better re-enacted because in the actual call she probably has to give private information and too much would be bleeped out,” wrote a social media user while another person replied, “It’s all a puzzle put together cause nothing happens picture perfect. That’s the beauty of production.”

Some Below Deck fans were even thrilled at the prospect of an error. “That’s called ACTING!” wrote a Reddit user while complimenting Sandy.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean has already had its fair share of drama. The season started out with chief stew Tumi Mhlongo and second stew Kyle Viljoen getting stuck at immigration, which meant they weren’t able to join the first charter.

Natalya Scudder filled in as chief stew until Tumi came on board. Once the interior team was complete, however, Natalya found herself at odds with Tumi and later with Kyle. She subsequently left the season early after an argument with Kyle.

“My stomach has been in knots. My issue is — besides the personal stuff going on at home — there’s also been stuff going on within the interior,” Natalya told Sandy during a November episode. “There’s been a lot of stuff. I didn’t say anything [before] but I had Jessika [Asai] coming to me crying because Kyle came in hot the other day and screamed at her in a cabin.”

Sandy supported Natalya’s decision to leave but later sat down with Kyle to address the situation.

“Kyle, I have ears and I have eyes. Every situation that has happened on this boat, guess who is the common denominator? … You are the person that is always in the screaming matches,” she fired back at Kyle. “I would never bring you back. You can’t control your emotions. This is a professional setting. You are bullying and you are screaming. I don’t want a person like you on board.”

While looking back at the season, Sandy clarified that she would give most of the crew a second chance if needed.

“Moments happen when people are in that mode psychologically. I think Kyle probably regrets it. I’m sure Kyle regrets a lot and I think he’s actually admitted it on social media,” Sandy exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “That’s what I really like about Kyle, is that he does own it after he does it. If he could just prevent it [though] because he has no filter. Sometimes you can think stuff but just don’t use those words because it does impact other lives.”

Sandy went on to say that she “would work” with Kyle again in the future.

“It’s about giving people opportunities to change. How do you know if people want to change? You give them the opportunity to show you that they’re going to change,” she noted. “Why would they change if no one gives them the opportunity? Of course I would give them all the opportunity to show me that they will change.”

Sandy continued: “Why drama happens is because when you put people in a little boat contained area, they’re working nonstop. Then they’re going out and living it up, emotions are going to come out. So when you’re drinking alcohol, you have no filter anymore and it just comes out and sometimes it’s, ‘Oops, I wish I could take that back.’ I’m sure a lot of them think that.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.