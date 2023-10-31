Captain Sandy‘s time on Mustique is called into question after an injury.

Bravo offered a glimpse at an upcoming episode on Monday, October 30, where Luka Brunton accidentally causes Sandy to break her wrist. The captain is helping Luka with a paddleboard in the clip when she trips and falls back.

“I’m f—king s—tting myself. I f—king broke Captain Sandy’s wrist,” Luka says in a confessional as Sandy is seen leaving on a tender boat presumably to seek medical help.

Earlier in the trailer, Sandy meets with Natalya Scudder, who expresses her concerns about remaining on the boat, saying, “I just don’t think mentally I’m doing well on the boat.” The interior team is facing more issues behind closed doors with Kyle Viljoen calling Jessika Asai out for comments she made without his knowledge.

Related: From Lee to Sandy! A Guide to Every Captain in the 'Below Deck' Franchise A boat is nothing without its leader. Over the years, Below Deck fans have become familiar with many captains — and some made more memorable impressions than others. Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, explored the glamorous world of yachting and the not as beautiful behind-the-scenes situations that the crew must handle. The first season […]

Sandy’s injury calls into question the rest of the charter season. Before dealing with her own injury, Sandy previously stepped in to help Below Deck‘s Captain Lee finish off season 10 amid his health issues.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” he explained in a December 2022 episode. “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a god goddamn thing about it, and it’s hard.”

Lee was temporarily replaced by Sandy before he returned ahead of the season finale. As new episodes of the show aired earlier this year, Lee surprised viewers when he questioned Sandy’s leadership, specifically her decision to not alert him about Camille Lamb‘s firing.

Sandy, however, defended her decision by pointing out that she was in charge while Lee was dealing with his health.

Related: Below Deck's Captain Lee and Captain Sandy's Ups and Downs Over the Years Below Deck‘s Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn were friendly before their time in the Bravo franchise seemingly created a rift. Viewers were introduced to Lee during the first season of Below Deck in 2013. Sandy, for her part, became a household name for Bravo fans when she took over for Captain Mark Howard on […]

“I just can’t believe there was a thing about it. The reality is when you’re on a boat and someone’s sick in the hospital, as a captain you’re not gonna call them up and say, ‘Can I fire someone?’ You don’t need permission. You’re actually in command,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So I did call after and said, ‘Here’s what’s happened.’ You always wanna have that respect. But yeah, I agree with him. I think people took it to the next level.”

After season 10 finished airing, Sandy claimed she attempted to get in contact with Lee. “I did reach out to him a few times. He just had to call me back,” Sandy noted. “If I see him, it wouldn’t be a conversation because he understands. If he was in my shoes, he would’ve done the same thing.”

She added: “You show up for captains. When one of my parents died, I had a friend and I needed to deliver our boat. He stepped in for me while I went to my mom’s funeral. We step in for each other. That’s what captains do. We have each other’s back.”

Sandy has faced just as much drama on season 8 of Below Deck Med. Ahead of her health scare, Sandy attempted to help mend Natalya and Tumi Mhlongo‘s feud without getting too involved. The stews were at odds since Natalya temporarily took over for Tumi and subsequently wasn’t thrilled by the response to her hard work.

Related: Former 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stars: Where Are They Now? Over the years, Bravo viewers have seen Below Deck Mediterranean cast members come and go — but not before they brought the drama to the small screen. The spinoff series, which premiered in 2016, seemingly found a permanent crew member in chief stew Hannah Ferrier. The Australia native appeared in five seasons of the hit […]

Meanwhile, Sandy tried to convince Natalya and Tumi to find some common ground for the sake of the boat.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“You have to respect each other in the workplace. You can’t do this. This is behavior that can’t happen. In this situation I need to defuse it but then you need to step away and let the leader handle it,” she explained in an episode earlier this month. Because if I draw the line for them, they are never going to respect each other. Having said that, if I hear Natalya screaming at Tumi again and Tumi can’t defuse it, then I need to step in and make a decision.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.