Anthony Iracane dropped a bombshell on Below Deck viewers when he revealed that his wife left him — for his uncle.

“This dinner is about love. I wish I could be in love like that with somebody,” the chef told cameras during a new episode, which aired on Monday, February 26. “I got married when I was 26. We had a lot of plans to create a family. It was a big deal.”

Anthony recalled what caused his marriage to fall apart, adding, “So long story short, one of my uncle[s] is a captain. He [found out] that she is a chief stew and he [found] her a job. I still have no text from her. No phone call. I guess she just left me for my uncle, you know? It was kind of pretty s—tty.”

Despite the setback in his personal life, Anthony said he is hopeful for his future. “So for the moment, I’m literally in love with my cat,” he added.

Anthony was not the only one with love on the brain during Monday’s episode. Several Below Deck stars shared their thoughts on happily ever after while planning a joint vow renewal — and a wedding — for their current charter guests.

“So today, we got a wedding by a waterfall. Two couples renewing their vows and one couple is actually going to get married,” Captain Kerry Titheradge explained. “As a captain on the vessel, I can officiate a wedding but I went one step further. I’ve become ordained.”

Kerry, who shares kids with his ex-wife, poked fun at his dating history, telling cameras, “It is quite nerve-racking for me. I have never married anybody. I know more about divorce than weddings in Florida.”

Later in the episode, Kerry seemingly didn’t rule out the idea of tying the knot again while on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend, Ghönül Bihan.

“Honey, I’ve [worked on this speech] like six times now. I am fine tuning it more and more,” he told Ghönül, who was surprised by how committed Kerry was to the guest request. Ghönül went on to ask whether Kerry would be able to “officially” ordain his own marriage.

“I’m going to look into that,” he replied. “We should go for it.”

Fraser Olender, meanwhile, had different ideas about his own potential wedding day.

“I love seeing love and I love seeing people so deeply in love after so many years of being together,” the chief steward, who is currently in a relationship, said. “If I were to ever get married, I would want a very intimate and small group of family and friends on a beach wearing linen.”

Fraser continued: “And then if that doesn’t happen that is fine because I still go on holiday like three times a year so I am quite good to be on that beach on my own.”

One couple who doesn’t seem to be standing the test of time is Barbie Pascual and Jared Woodin. After teasing her crush on Jared, Barbie changed her mind following a crew night out.

“Jared’s sloppy behavior has just turned me all the way off,” Barbie said before seeking out Kyle Stillie instead. “It is like one of those situations where you meet somebody and on the first date you go, ‘I just met my husband!’ And then you go on the second date and you are like, ‘No, I did not.'”

Below Deck season 11 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.