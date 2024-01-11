Captain Lee Rosbach‘s next gig after Below Deck involves him breaking down crimes that took place on the high seas.

Lee, 74, will be the host of a new Oxygen true crime series titled Deadly Waters, according to Deadline. The show, which is currently in production, follows murders that took place in the open waters and oceans.

The captain is the perfect person for the job after his 10-year stint on Below Deck. Lee was part of the Below Deck franchise since the show debuted in 2013. He took a break from filming season 10, which aired in 2022, to deal with ongoing health issues.

Lee was temporarily replaced by Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn before he returned later in the season.

Off screen, Us Weekly broke the news that Lee would be replaced with Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry Titheradge for season 11. Bravo released the official trailer for the upcoming season in November 2023, which showed Kerry, 48, taking over for Lee.

“I know I have big shoes to fill — but I like it that way,” Kerry said in the sneak peek, which premiered at BravoCon. “We all have good days full of rainbows and unicorns and then we have some bad days. I expect perfection. You work hard, you will be rewarded. You f–k around, and I will f–king turn in a heartbeat.”

Lee has since admitted he wasn’t planning to leave Below Deck, exclusively telling Us in May 2023: “That came right out of left field. I did not see that one coming at all.”

According to the reality star, he didn’t receive a reason for the decision.

“‘We would like to move in a new direction,’” Lee recalled the network telling him. “But I mean, that’s kind of a cliche that everybody uses when they find themselves in that situation where they’re going to let somebody go. ‘I’m going to move in a new direction. We want to freshen it up a little.’ [They are] tired cliches that get overused.”

Lee has continued to work with Bravo on his Coach Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. The rewatch show featured Lee and his former Below Deck costar Kate Chastain discussing the highlights of several Bravo shows. He has also transitioned into podcasting with “Salty With Captain Lee,” which he hosts with Sam DeCavalcanti.

Despite his new professional ventures, Lee hasn’t ruled out a return to Below Deck, telling Us in May 2023: “If they found that they needed me back on the show, I’d go back. I’ve done it for 10 years and I would kind of like to — if I’m going to make an exit — do it on different terms.”