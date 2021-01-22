Ben Affleck caused quite the spectacle in 2014 when he filmed a full-frontal shower scene for his movie Gone Girl, but he was hoping to get an even bigger reaction.

While sitting down with Sacha Baron Cohen for the Friday, January 22, episode of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, the Oscar winner, 48, joked that people did not appreciate his jaw-dropping nude scene as much as they should have considering he was brave enough to strip down in front of the camera.

“So obviously, you’re a two-time Academy Award winner, a multiple Golden Globe winner, you were nominated for Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists in Gone Girl. What did that mean to you?” the Borat star, 49, asked.

After Affleck said that “everyone dreams of” scoring a nomination in the category (yes, it’s a real one), Baron Cohen asked whether the Way Back star was “furious” when he lost to Scarlett Johansson for her NSFW scene in Under the Skin.

“I mean, you do so much frontal, you’ve been so naked, and yet you were overlooked,” Affleck responded.

Baron Cohen went on to suggest that perhaps the Alliance of Women Film Journalists “never saw what I saw in the mirror.” After all, the Gone Girl scene was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

However, Affleck quickly changed the subject to the Who Is America? creator’s penis, which he joked must be “14 inches” based on the way it was “blacked out” in past movies and sketches.

Baron Cohen then called out the Justice League star for “veering away” from the conversation before quipping, “Tell me about your Batman!”

Affleck starred in the David Fincher-directed psychological thriller, which was based on Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel of the same name, alongside Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry. He played Nick Dunne, a teacher who becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Amy Elliott Dunne (Pike).

Ahead of the film’s premiere, the Good Will Hunting star teased that there was “some brief nudity” at one point, telling MTV News, “David said to me from the beginning, ‘This is a warts-and-all movie. It can have no vanity. You have to see the naked underbelly of this character. It’s gotta be like in Europe; they just don’t give a s–t about any of that stuff and they just play real people.’”

Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck at the time, later joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she hoped Fincher, 58, “had on a wide lens” to capture her husband’s manhood.