Joe Amabile had a blast on Prime Video’s The Goat — but would he recommend the opportunity to wife Serena Pitt?

“I would definitely tell her to go,” Joe, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly about his time on season 1 of the competition show. “And Serena — I think she could win something like this. She’s definitely got better coordination than me, so that gives her a step up right there. And I came in second, so there we go.”

Joe noted that Serena, 27, had the skills to win the Prime Video series, adding, “She’s extremely likable and just honestly just a genuine person. And that goes a far away in games like this.”

Despite almost being eliminated several times, Joe wasn’t surprised that he was a runner-up on The Goat.

“I don’t know if I expected [to get this far]. I was constantly on my toes. But just going into [the competition], I know how to split my time,” he explained. “I know when to lean in and then to chill out.”

The biggest complication was joining the show in its first season. “I will say going into a show like this — because it was season 1 and really not knowing what to expect — I had just no clue,” Joe added. “So we were kind of all just going in there blind. So it would be foolish to be like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to win this.’ Because we just had no clue.”

The Goat, which started streaming in May, brought over a dozen reality TV stars into GOAT Manor to face off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time. In addition to Joe, Jill Zarin, Jason Smith, Paola Mayfield, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson (a.k.a Alyssa Edwards), Da’Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Tayshia Adams competed in the series.

Paola, 37, ultimately won the season finale, which started streaming on Thursday, June 27, and took home the $200,000 prize. As for Joe, he didn’t mind losing out because he was just happy with the experience.

“Full transparency, I probably would’ve put [the prize money] in the bank. That’s probably where I was going with it,” Joe told Us about his plans before Jill, 60, pointed out that he could have asked fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick for “good investment” advice.

Joe also revealed where he stands with Tayshia Adams after he helped eliminate her from the show, despite their Bachelor Nation friendship. Joe got the chance to make amends with Tayshia, 33, in the season finale, but she wasn’t all that thrilled with his apology.

“Between Tayshia and I, there’s no bad blood,” he shared. “We’re friendly and we’ll leave it at that.”

The Goat is currently streaming on Prime Video.