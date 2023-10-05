Blac Chyna and Brian Austin Green have put their Special Forces feud behind them.

“I must say, we became really close and really cool after that,” Chyna, 35, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, October 4, two days after she quit the show. “When I see him, it’s like, ‘Hey, man!’ You know, giving each other hugs and stuff. We got really cool.”

The reality stars got into an argument on the season 2 premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which aired on September 25. Chyna and the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 50, argued about the temperature in their living quarters as he questioned why she needed a blanket. He also accused Chyna of giving him unnecessary “dirty looks.”

Tempers only continued to flare after Green questioned Chyna’s “f—king attitude.”

“How did I end up in the bunk next to you? My God,” he wondered. Chyna — who eventually stormed out of the room — was not here for her costars’ negative comments. “I’m from D.C. Don’t play with me. I’m not the one. … Stop playing with me. I’m not playing with you,” she said. “I don’t know if you’re playing or if you’re serious.”

While Chyna and Green became close on the show following the drama, she said Green pressed the wrong button when he questioned her personality.

“I felt like I didn’t have attitude. That’s just me, right? I didn’t have attitude,” Chyna shared. said. “I’m just like …, straight-faced. Let people know that you’re serious about why you’re here. But they took it as [having an] attitude.”

She further revealed that not knowing if Green’s remarks were serious or in jest added to their rift.

“I felt like I wasn’t sure if he was playing with me, like jokingly, or if he was trying to kind of like attack me and attack my character, so I’m gonna have, like, a defensive thing,” she explained.

Green, for his part, admitted in the episode that he can “absolutely be a pain in the ass,” telling the camera: “I enjoy poking and prodding people every once in a while.”

Before appearing on Special Forces, both Green and Chyna starred on their fair share of reality shows, with Green having competed on The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer, Dancing With the Stars and more. Chyna, meanwhile, occasionally appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she later followed up with two of her own short-lived series: Rob & Chyna, which aired 7 episodes in 2016, and The Real Blac Chyna, which aired 13 episodes in 2019.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, however, is a much more demanding challenge, with extreme physical exercises to complete military training led by ex-Special Forces operatives.

As the show title suggests, Chyna explained, she wanted to test herself.

“Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go,” she told ET. “I watched season 1 and, you know, there’s a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself.”

“And I must say, it was very intense,” she added. “But I’m glad I did it, though.”

While Green still remains on the series, Chyna quit on the Monday, October 2, episode because she refused to race down a 330-foot dam.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.