Blair Underwood wouldn’t pass up the chance to make an appearance on the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That — and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“That is something I’m definitely open to,” Underwood, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his new horror film Longlegs and upcoming series Three Women. “It’s time.”

Underwood wouldn’t mind reprising the role of Dr. Robert after having such a good experience on SATC, adding, “It was phenomenal. It was in their final season, so there was even more attention on that final season. Almost all my scenes were with Cynthia Nixon — who just could not have been more warm, welcoming and hospitable.”

Sex and the City, which premiered in 1998, focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dating life in New York alongside her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). After six seasons on HBO and two movies, the hit series was revived as And Just Like That for Max in December 2021.

Underwood left a memorable impression on fans as a sports medicine doctor for the New York Knicks who dated Miranda before she ultimately ended up with Steve (David Eigenberg). Miranda and Steve, who already shared son Brady, got married and were together until the first season of AJLT when she wanted a divorce so she could pursue her romance with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez).

By season 2 of AJLT, Miranda and Che’s romance started to fizzle and it has since been confirmed that Ramírez, 48, is not reprising their character. This leaves the door open for Dr. Robert to woo his way back into Miranda’s life — and Underwood isn’t the only one who thinks so.

Nixon, 58, was previously asked who she would like to see return to the SATC franchise, telling Grazia in April 2023, “Blair Underwood. I have to say, I wonder what’s become of him. Did he get married? Did he have children? Is he still the doctor for the Knicks? What’s happening with him? I would like to see that.”

Luckily Underwood has some insight into where he thinks Dr. Robert is now. He told Us that he could see his character still being a doctor for the Knicks but he wouldn’t mind if Robert was “retired” and “having a good time” while traveling the world.

Underwood’s potential appearance on AJLT might have to wait though as the actor is in his horror era with a role in the summer’s scariest movie: Longlegs.

“What [director] Osgood [Perkins], I think brilliantly, was he kind of took shades and textures of different films. We know Silence of the Lambs and many other ones, but he really, in addition to that, created his own special thing,” Underwood explained. “People don’t really know where it’s going, and it’s a surprise.”

Underwood is excited to explore more horror projects after being a long time fan of the genre, adding, “The reason I’m a horror fan is because I love the thrill-seeking of it all. Just like roller-coasters. And it’s almost like, ‘I dare you, can you scare me?’”

In addition to Longlegs, Underwood also filmed the upcoming Starz series Three Women, which viewers can check out in the fall.

“That one was more difficult to get into because a lot of it is very risqué. It’s very sexual. It’s a great story,” he told Us. “It’s three different women finding themselves in this next chapter of their lives.”

Longlegs is in theaters now

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi